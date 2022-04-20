Prince Harry says US now 'feels like home' after relocation with Meghan Markle The Duke of Sussex relocated to America in 2020

Prince Harry has revealed a rare insight into his new life in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lillibet, and says it already feels like home.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan's £11m mansion is dreamy inside and out

Speaking to Hoda Kotb in a new interview for the Today Show, the Duke of Sussex said he and Meghan have formed "a great community" in Santa Barbara, where they bought an £11million mansion back in 2020.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry rocks a surprising look for Invictus Games

"Home for me now is, for the time being, it's in the States. And it really feels that way as well," Harry said of the family's relocation after stepping back from royal duties over two years ago.

He added: "We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara," Harry added.

RELATED: Meet Prince Harry and Meghan's celebrity neighbours in Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US in early 2020 and lived in US mogul Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion for three months before moving to their own family home in Montecito.

Prince Harry says the US feels like home in an interview with the Today Show

Their property has amazing amenities including a spa, tennis court and outdoor swimming pool, providing them with a completely different lifestyle to the one they enjoyed in their private Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

Other celebrities who live in the area include Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow and Oprah Winfrey, who famously interview Harry and Meghan in spring 2021.

STORY: Who are in Prince Harry and Meghan's close circle of friends in the US?

Harry and Meghan have "a great community" in Santa Barbara

Oprah is likely a part of the royal couple's "great community", alongside celebrity friends like Serena Williams, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry's comments are set to air as part of an interview with NBC News' Today Show, which will air on Wednesday 20 April. The Duke spoke to Hoda Kotb from The Hague in the Netherlands, where he is currently hosting the Invictus Games.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.