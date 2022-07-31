Shakira's controversial Barcelona home – all the details The singer lives in Spain

Shakira has hit the headlines recently due to tax fraud allegations – and her beautiful home in Barcelona is tied up in the drama.

The singer is being accused of defrauding Spain's government of 14.5million euros in taxes while she has been living in Barcelona.

It is reported that she classed Bahamas as her main place of residence from 2012 to 2014, whereas the legal team are pressing that it was in fact Spain.

Shakira maintains her innocence and she has rejected a settlement offered by the prosecution in her tax fraud case – and is now a step closer to going to trial, her team has confirmed.

So what do we know about Shakira's dreamy Barcelona home?

Shakira first purchased the property in 2015 with her now ex-partner Gerard Piqué and they lived there with their sons Sasha and Milan. After their split, Shakira remained in the house, and hearing about how amazing it is inside, we don't blame her.

Shakira has a beautiful home

The home is worth a dazzling $5.9 million and is comprised of 1,500 square feet of space. Inside, there are seven bedrooms, two kitchens, a swimming pool and a gym.

Located in the Pedralbes neighbourhood, an affluent area, Shakira's house is one of the best.

The interiors are ultra-modern with the lounge having a neutral theme, cloud-like couch, huge television screen and floor-to-ceiling windows. It's been furnished with cream pillows and a very fluffy rug.

The star films inside her stunning home

If you think this place sounds pretty jaw-dropping, wait until you discover the private island that Shakira owns in the Bahamas.

The singer forked out $16 million for a slice of paradise, buying a 700-acre plot which was purchased jointly by Shakira, Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, and Spanish pop star Alejandro Sanz. There are rumours that it will be transformed into a holiday retreat for fellow artists, which sounds dreamy.

