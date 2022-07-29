How the late Prince Philip broke protocol to leave a legacy at the Queen's private home Her Majesty's late husband made radical changes

The Queen's late husband Prince Philip was a man who wasn't afraid to get stuck in, and that much was true when it came to renovations on the Balmoral Estate.

The royal worked over many years to transform the gardens at Balmoral Castle, and he even broke protocol by manning a bulldozer himself to get the job done!

Despite having a team of gardeners on hand to assist, it was reported that Her Majesty's partner preferred to oversee proceedings himself, digging out a water garden which will stand the test of time, leaving his legacy on the property.

The Queen's summer retreat of Balmoral is jam-packed with memories of her beloved husband. As well as the beautiful gardens which he helped design and curate, there's also a vegetable patch adjoining Queen Mary's flower garden which was the Duke of Edinburgh's project.

Balmoral is a location the royals hold dear

His son Prince Charles has now taken on a similar eco and sustainable approach at his own homes, particularly Highgrove House, employing organic farming and eco-friendly practices.

On site, there's Craigowan Lodge, which is where the monarch stays before the main castle is closed to the public. This seven-bedroom property is where the Queen headed to mourn her husband when he passed away on 9 April 2021.

After the sad news of his death, the Queen's Instagram account shared an unearthed picture taken at Balmoral, showing the royal couple standing among a herd of cattle. Part of the post read: "The Queen and The Duke are pictured here in 1972 at Balmoral with their Fold of Highland Cattle.

The Queen spends summer in Scotland

"The Duke worked with Estate workers, farmers and conservationists to maintain the Estates for future generations, through wildlife conservation and biodiversity initiatives."

We're sure there are many parts of the main castle which will evoke happy memories for Her Majesty as it's where many family summers have been spent. The royals see their annual Balmoral retreat as a chance to be away from their official duties and immerse themselves in 'normal life'.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair's wife Cherie even revealed that she's seen the Queen doing the washing up herself while at Balmoral. Very down to earth indeed!

