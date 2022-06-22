Shakira turns heads in low-slung shirt following recent break-up The singer got her fans excited for Dancing with Myself

Shakira has had a rough few weeks, but one of the things she can look forward to is her show Dancing with Myself, which aired its fourth episode on Tuesday.

MORE: Shakira shares heartwarming update on father after health scare with rare glimpse into life at home

Ahead of the show, the Whenever, Wherever singer shared a glorious photo on her social media pages where she rocked a daring outfit consisting of a low-slung orange top with ruched detailing and a pair of leather pants that hugged her figure perfectly. She also wore a large black belt with the initial 'C' as a buckle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shakira and her sons bring the moves in sweet damily video

The singer had her long brunette locks swept to the side, as they cascaded down past her shoulder.

MORE: Shakira makes return to social media following split from Gerard Piqué

READ: Shakira shares heartbreaking family update following shock split from Gerard Pique

"See you TONIGHT! #DancingWithMyself on @nbc," she shared in her caption, and fans were wowed with her appearance.

One posted: "Naturally beautiful yes, Shakira is like that," while a second said: "She's the moment…," alongside a string of flame emojis.

A third simply added: "My favourite queen," while others were reduced to one-word comments like "gorgeous" and "beautiful" with plenty of emojis.

Shakira looked amazing in her outfit

Her post came hours after her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique, who she shares two sons with, was spotted with a mystery woman at a Brilliant Minds event he attended as the CEO of his sports and media investment group, Kosmos Holdings.

WOW: Shakira stuns in sheer black dress as she counts down to Dancing With Myself

MORE: Shakira dazzles at Cannes Film Festival as she makes stressful confession

Gerard was wearing a hoodie at the time with his companion seen in a grey bobble hat.

Shakira and Gerard confirmed their split earlier this month and in a statement, the singer said: "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Shakira and Gerard split earlier this month

She gave no further details of their break up but they have parted after 11 years together.

WOW: Shakira stuns in latex outfit for long-awaited announcement

MORE: Shakira poses for playful Easter snap with unexpected robot partner

The confirmation of their split came as Shakira confirmed further bad news as she addressed photos of her in an ambulance, revealing that her father had suffered from a fall.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.