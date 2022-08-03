10 best deals in Macy’s Big Home Sale for a late summer refresh

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Now is the perfect time to stock up on homegoods like mattress sets, cookware, dinnerware, furniture, and luggage, and save up to 65% off during Macy’s Big Home Sale. Some price drops are literally hundreds of dollars. If you've been looking to refresh your home, this is a sale you won't want to pass up. The sale runs until August 14.

Bed & Bath

Ashford Solid 1500 Thread Count 4 Pc. Sheet Set, King, was $220 now $87.99, Macy’s

Available in eight colors, this 4-piece sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases made in a soft sateen finish with 1500 thread count.

Perfect Sleeper Cozy Escape 12" Firm Mattress Set, was $1,629 now $849, Serta

A good night’s sleep can relieve stress levels and help you tackle your day, every day. This mattress set features a design that specifically caters to stomach and back sleepers with motion-reducing, curve-hugging support.

Kitchen

12-Pc. Mixed Material Cookware Set, was $499.99 now $215.99, Martha Stewart Collection

With enamel cast iron and stainless steel pieces, this cookware set from the Martha Stewart Collection will become your go-to for all of your cooking needs. Save over $300!

Duo™ Plus 6-Qt. 9-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker, was $129.95 now $109.95, Instant Pot

Save time and energy during meal prep with this multi-use pressure cooker with thirteen customizable programs and sous vide capabilities. You can even use it to sterilize baby bottles, utensils, and more.

Dining

Colorwave Rim 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, was $432 now $149.99, Noritake

This chic, stylish dinnerware set is perfect for modern-decor lovers who want pieces that are practical and will look good on the dinner table.

Topaz Tumblers 16-Piece Glassware Set, was $80 now $38.39 with code HOME, Luminarc

Make sure you have enough matching glassware for those big dinner parties with this 16-piece set that’s currently available at a steal.

Furniture

Kendall Fabric Accent Chair, was $359 now $322.99, Macy’s

Choose from eight stylish colors when buying the Kendall Fabric Accent Chair with its classic angled lines and edgy silver nailhead trim.

Fiona Geometric Bookcase Etagere, was $719 now $314.10 with code HOME, Dorel Living

Upgrade your current bookshelf with this geometric etagere that will become a decor centerpiece in your home. Also, you’ll be saving $400.

Luggage

Legacy 4-Pc. Luggage Set, was $360 now $144.99 with code HOME, Tag

This luggage set features two uprights and two soft side bags for all of your packing needs, and it’s available in five colors to fit any style.

Nottingham 3-Piece Lightweight Hardside Travel Luggage Set, was $720 now $240.99 with code HOME, Ben Sherman

Save nearly $500 off this lightweight luggage set to use on your travels for years to come, then use those savings to book a flight.