15 best homeware deals under $35 in the Nordstrom Rack sale - score up to 80% off

Karen Silas
The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack 2022 Sale is on, with an extra 25% off select clearance items. Shop the best homeware deals under $35 on bedding, kitchen, decor & bath
If you're wanting to refresh your home with mood-boosting summer buys – the huge Nordstrom Rack 'Clear the Rack' sale is just what you need.
You'll get an EXTRA 25% OFF selected clearance items across the site – that's up to 80% off! – and we've found the best home deals under $35 for your living space to shop right now.
Who doesn't need some positive at-home vibes? Think trendy macrame wall hangings, colorful drinkware, organizing must-haves, new bedding and fun kitchenware – all of which you'll find on sale right now.
But shop quick - the sale ends on Monday, July 25!
We can't resist the mood-lifting (and budget-friendly) homeware that’s on sale - so we’ve picked out our favorites that will zhoosh your space in an instant.
Shop the full CLEAR THE RACK sale, or keep reading for our edit of the best home deals under $30...
Shop Nordstrom Racks's Clear The Rack 2022 sale:
MYTAGALONGS Bloomfield Garden Tote Bag, was $45 now $11.81, Nordstrom Rack
BERGHOFF 1.3Qt Cooling Carafe Beverage Chiller, was $150 now $26.24, Nordstrom Rack
HOME SPUN Premium 3-Piece Reversible California King Duvet Set, was $67.99 now $24.17, Nordstrom Rack
OXO 3-Blade Handheld Spiralizer, was $29.97 now $14.99, Nordstrom Rack
CONCEPTS IN TIME Wire Chevron Pocket / Hook Wall Hanging, was $40 now $9.69, Nordstrom Rack
TARHONG Acrylic Glasses - Set of 8, was $59.97 now $22.49, Nordstrom Rack
Olivia Rose 4L Beauty Fridge, was $59.97 now $33.73, Nordstrom Rack
FETCH 4 PETS Jonathan Adler Dog Bowl - Large, was $29.99 now $6.28, Nordstrom Rack
BERGHOFF Acrylic 'Sippy Cup'-style Wine Glass - Set of 4, was $50 now $7.86, Nordstrom Rack
ZODAX Blue Lagoon Sunset Beach Candle, was $31 now $14.04, Nordstrom Rack
SORBUS Foldable Storage Boxes, Set of 2, was $49 now $24.99, Nordstrom Rack
CONCEPTS IN TIME Macrame Woven Tapestry, was $32.97 now $8.64, Nordstrom Rack
KALUNS Deluxe Grill Accessory Set, was $46.99 now $22.48, Nordstrom Rack
BONFIRE LED Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, was $80 now $15.73, Nordstrom Rack
SORBUS Makeup Storage Organizer, was $50.99 now $24.99, Nordstrom Rack
