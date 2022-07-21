15 best homeware deals under $35 in the Nordstrom Rack sale - score up to 80% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you're wanting to refresh your home with mood-boosting summer buys – the huge Nordstrom Rack 'Clear the Rack' sale is just what you need.

You'll get an EXTRA 25% OFF selected clearance items across the site – that's up to 80% off! – and we've found the best home deals under $35 for your living space to shop right now.

Who doesn't need some positive at-home vibes? Think trendy macrame wall hangings, colorful drinkware, organizing must-haves, new bedding and fun kitchenware – all of which you'll find on sale right now.

But shop quick - the sale ends on Monday, July 25!

We can't resist the mood-lifting (and budget-friendly) homeware that’s on sale - so we’ve picked out our favorites that will zhoosh your space in an instant.

Shop the full CLEAR THE RACK sale, or keep reading for our edit of the best home deals under $30...

Shop Nordstrom Racks's Clear The Rack 2022 sale:

MYTAGALONGS Bloomfield Garden Tote Bag, was $45 now $11.81, Nordstrom Rack

BERGHOFF 1.3Qt Cooling Carafe Beverage Chiller, was $150 now $26.24, Nordstrom Rack

HOME SPUN Premium 3-Piece Reversible California King Duvet Set, was $67.99 now $24.17, Nordstrom Rack

OXO 3-Blade Handheld Spiralizer, was $29.97 now $14.99, Nordstrom Rack

CONCEPTS IN TIME Wire Chevron Pocket / Hook Wall Hanging, was $40 now $9.69, Nordstrom Rack

TARHONG Acrylic Glasses - Set of 8, was $59.97 now $22.49, Nordstrom Rack

Olivia Rose 4L Beauty Fridge, was $59.97 now $33.73, Nordstrom Rack

FETCH 4 PETS Jonathan Adler Dog Bowl - Large, was $29.99 now $6.28, Nordstrom Rack

BERGHOFF Acrylic 'Sippy Cup'-style Wine Glass - Set of 4, was $50 now $7.86, Nordstrom Rack

ZODAX Blue Lagoon Sunset Beach Candle, was $31 now $14.04, Nordstrom Rack

SORBUS Foldable Storage Boxes, Set of 2, was $49 now $24.99, Nordstrom Rack

CONCEPTS IN TIME Macrame Woven Tapestry, was $32.97 now $8.64, Nordstrom Rack

KALUNS Deluxe Grill Accessory Set, was $46.99 now $22.48, Nordstrom Rack

BONFIRE LED Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, was $80 now $15.73, Nordstrom Rack

SORBUS Makeup Storage Organizer, was $50.99 now $24.99, Nordstrom Rack

