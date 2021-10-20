Macy's has Martha Stewart's cute Thanksgiving collection on sale for up to 65% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The countdown to Thanksgiving is on and with November 25 just around the corner, it’s time to think about upping your Turkey Day game with some fun new decor and kitchenware. And it just so happens that Martha Stewart’s cute fall Harvest collection is on sale at Macy’s for up to 65% off.

Whether you’re planning an intimate Thanksgiving meal or a full-on feast for a whole gang of loved ones, a warm and festive table setting is key. We love the themes, from acorns and autumn leaves to pumpkins.

And the Martha Stewart Harvest collection has everything you need, from a 12-piece holiday dinner set for just $89 to fall centerpieces for a festive Thanksgiving vibe.

Even cooking will feel more special with the Thanksgiving-themed cookware and accessories for the kitchen! Get a cast-iron Dutch oven in a fall hue for less than $50 (that’s 60% off), oven-to-table coquettes in pumpkin shapes or a luxe gold-tone, not to mention the fun Thanksgiving-themed aprons and kitchen towels to boost the holiday mood while you’re cooking.

But we’d recommend you get shopping soon - the collection is at its lowest price of the season, and the sale ends on October 24!

Martha Stewart Thanksgiving collection sale at Macy's: our edit

Thankful Apron, was $50 now $16.99, Macy's

Harvest Pumpkin Cocottes, Set of 2, was $49.99 now $14.99, Macy's

Harvest 12-Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service for 4, was $258 now $89.99, Macy's

Cookie & Pie Crust Cutters, Set of 4, was $20 now $6.99, Macy's

Turkey Platter (18.5"W x 14.5"), was $50 now $16.99, Macy's

Martha Stewart Collection Eucalyptus Garland, was $75 now $29.99, Macy's

Enameled Cast Iron Speckled 4-Qt. Dutch Oven, more colors, was $159.99 now $47.99, Macy's

Harvest Acorn Soup Tureen, was $100 now $34.99, Macy's

Harvest Kitchen Towels, Set of 3, was $50 now $16.99, Macy's

Leaf Trivet, was $26 now $8.99, Macy's

Harvest Gold Cocottes, set of 2, was $49.99 now $19.99, Macy's

Harvest Cotton Napkins, Set of 4, was $37 now $11.99, Macy's

