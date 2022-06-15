The 10 best deals for DIY fun all summer long

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’ve been looking forward to summer all year long, you most likely also want to make it a summer to remember. These fun DIY projects will keep you entertained throughout the season. From easy solar photography kits and beautiful DIY gardens to a wood-fired pizza oven project that will be fun for the whole family, we’ve got something perfect for every type of DIYer, beginner or expert.

Solar Photography Kit, $14.95, Uncommon Goods

Create fun, unique artwork using only sunlight and water. This ingenious kit is suitable for most ages, offers hours of fun, and is especially perfect for beginner DIYers.

Pressed Flower Clay Jewelry Dish Kit, $25, Etsy

Design your own beautiful clay jewelry dish using polymer clay and pressed plants. Everything is included in the kit, but you can also use your own pressed flowers if you wish.

Bold & Colorful Flower Grow Kit, $12, Uncommon Goods

In lieu of the summer garden of your dreams, you can start small with this Flower Grow Kit that comes complete with soil, six packets of flower seeds (including marigolds and zinnias), and an egg carton planter.

Bubble Gum Kit, $18, Uncommon Goods

Nothing says summer quite like bubble gum. Yes, bubble gum. Invoke the nostalgia of your younger days when a fresh pack of bubble gum was the best possible treat with this cute Bubble Gum Kit.

At-Home Pottery Kit was $58 now $44.99, Uncommon Goods

No wheel or kiln? No problem. This pottery kit features air-dry clay that will dry on its own, making it perfect for novices or as a project involving young children.

Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Kit, $199.99, Etsy

If you have a nice backyard and a desire to build your own pizza oven, then you’re truly in luck. This Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Kit requires no masonry skills whatsoever, can be a great project for your whole family, and will make summer gatherings extra special.

Plus, shop the essential tools you’ll need to perfect your DIY projects: