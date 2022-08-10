Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden is just like Kensington Palace The royals live in the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may live 5,00 miles away from Prince William and Duchess Kate, but their gardens are remarkably similar.

LOOK: Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana

Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into the Montecito mansion it was listed on a rental platform called Giggster. The website included a series of photographs, revealing every element of the property, including the beautiful garden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's incredible home

The picture shows the couple have a stepped terrace area outside with stone steps, lawns, and hedges, as well as a willow archway in the centre, and this space looks incredibly similar to the design of the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

The garden at the palace is a space Prince William, Duchess Kate and their three children can enjoy as they live on site inside Apartment 1A.

The couple's gardern is so beautiful / Image: Giggster

It's also the garden Princes William and Harry would have played in when they were growing up as their parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana called Kensington Palace home.

Harry and Meghan also once lived on the grounds for a short while, residing at Nottingham Cottage.

MORE: Charles Spencer shares poignant photo of his sister Princess Diana's shrine at grand home

WOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face wild threat close to their $14M Montecito home

It's likely that the garden holds a dear place in Harry's heart as when he was first engaged to Meghan, they posed for a photo call at the palace, choosing the Sunken Garden as their backdrop.

The walled garden has a patio area, flower beds and lawns and there are distinct wicker arches at the entranceway.

The Giggster listing also allowed fans to admire other areas of Harry and Meghan’s impressive stateside home which they share with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Kensington Palace also has a very similar garden

There's a jaw-dropping outdoor pool ideal for summer days spent outside and inside the family have an epic games room a very cool wine cellar.

It has also been reported that elsewhere in the garden there is an impressive playground perfect for the kids.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.