Why Prince Harry and Meghan's home office is so different from Prince William and Kate's The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's jaw-dropping home office has been showcased a few times by the couple, during various virtual appearances, and it's pretty impressive.

However, it's totally different from Prince William and Kate Middleton's home working set up in the UK, because the Sussexes share an office while the Cambridges have their own separate spaces. Take a look at Prince Harry and Meghan's beautifully curated work-from-home room and Prince William and Kate's individual offices…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry surprises viewers when we records from his home office

Royal fans royal were given a good look into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's study in Meghan's birthday video when she turned 40.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a beautiful home office

The Duchess sat at her rustic wooden desk on one of two cream dining room style chairs, while the other was draped with a Hermes blanket, and behind the Duchess, a traditional fireplace was in full view.

The mother-of-two used a stack of white books to prop her laptop up to eye level, and her sprawling desk was full of lots more aesthetically pleasing products in matching muted tones.

Prince William has a traditional private office

Prince William also sits in front of a fireplace in his home office in the UK. The Duke has a practical leather-topped wooden desk with a floral lamp and paperwork on it. Beside the desk, William has a filing cabinet and a printer.

During the pandemic, we also got a glimpse into Kate's private office. The royal has a collection of Penguin Clothbound Classics stacked in a row on her desk. As for the rest of the area, the mum-of-three has a large wooden desk and a striped chair with wooden framing.

Kate Middleton has accessorised her workspace

Both William and Kate's workspaces are traditional, in keeping with the theme of their regal home at Kensington Palace. Apartment 1A has luxury interiors including gilded features, antique furniture and perfectly placed florals. Harry and Meghan's space is visually rather different due to its modern styling.

