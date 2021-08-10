Royal playhouses that will amaze you: Prince Harry, Prince William, more When can we move in?

A playhouse is a welcome addition to any family home, providing a fun place for children to play grown-ups. It is not surprising that royal children have been treated to their own wendy houses for hours of fun, but just wait until you see the amazing creations played in by the likes of Princess Beatrice, the Queen and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor…

WATCH: Duchess Camilla records a message from the Queen's wendy house

The Queen's wendy house at Birkhall

The Queen has a wendy house in the grounds of Birkhall

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's second home of Birkhall has a very special wendy house within its grounds. There is a heather-thatched house which was originally built on the Scottish estate in 1935 for Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret and has since been used by all royal children.

Duchess Camilla stood inside the construction to promote a children's story-writing competition in 2020 – and she looked like she rather enjoyed it!

The Queen's cottage at Windsor Park

The Queen and her sister had a huge playhouse built for them

If you thought that wendy house was impressive, just wait until you see the two-storey cottage built for Her Majesty, which still stands today in the grounds of the Royal Lodge of Windsor.

The lavish addition includes a kitchen, living room, a bedroom and a bathroom that came complete with hot and cold running water, electricity and even a heated towel rail.

Generations of royals have enjoyed the building

Princess Beatrice helped to restore the house in 2012, and spoke about growing up playing in it.

Chatting to Andrew Marr on the documentary The Diamond Queen, she said: "Granny and her sister played here growing up and we've been lucky enough to play here and cousins and second cousins and it's a big family treat. It's the most glamorous Wendy House ever."

Prince William and Kate Middleton's playhouse at Anmer Hall

Matt Porteous captured this image of Kate Middleton revealing a small playhouse

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have the most magical summer home in Norfolk, and over the pandemic we have been able to see more glimpses of it than ever before. In one photograph of Kate Middleton, a wooden playhouse could clearly be seen behind her.

At the edge of the photograph, a small wooden structure can be observed, and it appears as though it’s a rustic Wendy house - possibly for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to play in.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's playhouse in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an impressive family playhouse

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their Christmas card, it featured Archie's vibrant English-style playhouse. It is believed that the house came with the property when the couple purchased it, and it appeared that their young son was rather taken by it.

This photograph was shot before Lilibet was born, but now Archie has a little sister, we are sure he will show her around the pad in time.

