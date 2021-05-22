Prince Harry and Prince William live 5,000 miles apart - but their gardens are so similar

Rachel Avery
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have left the UK to live in Santa Barbara, but their family home has the most incredible garden which resembles the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live more than 5,000 miles away from Prince William and Kate Middleton, and yet their wonderful family gardens are remarkably similar.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a permanent residence within Kensington Palace, but they have spent a lot of the coronavirus pandemic at their countryside retreat in Norfolk. Anmer Hall is a three-storey property located on the Queen's Sandringham Estate, and it boasts plenty of outdoor space for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to enjoy.
Their vast grounds were revealed in a recent home video to mark the couple's 10th wedding anniversary.
Prince George makes full use of the family's wooden swing
Within the garden, the family have a wooden playpark as well as a small playhouse, which was revealed when the Duchess was promoting her Hold Still book campaign. We've also seen Prince George playing on a wooden swing, which is believed to have been bought by Prince Charles as a wedding present for the Duke and Duchess.
The Cambridges have a wooden playhouse in their garden
The acres of land, rustic wooden swing, fun playpark and playhouse are all features that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have, too, over in their mansion in Santa Barbara. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their vast Montecito home in July 2020, and since then the public have seen small glimpses of it via video calls and a handful of images they have released.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have acres of land at their US home
Photographs taken from former listings of the home while it was on the market show that within the five acres of land there is a generously sized playpark, which we are sure their son Archie makes good use of.
It is reported that the family property has a playpark for Archie
To celebrate Archie's second birthday, a sepia-toned shot was published of the little one clutching a display of birthday balloons and stretching out in front of him, the seemingly endless lush gardens can be seen.
At Christmas time, the family Christmas card showed Archie playing in his beautiful playhouse, which is located within the grounds of their LA mansion, as is believed to have come with the property.
The Sussex's Christmas card revealed Archie's sweet playhouse
Most recently, a clip of Archie playing in the garden was shown in the preview for Prince Harry's new mental health docuseries on Apple TV+. The new scenes in The Me You Can't See reveal Archie and Prince Harry each on a wooden swing in their back garden.
