Charles Spencer shares poignant photo of his sister Princess Diana's shrine at grand home

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer lives at their childhood home, Althorp House, and on Thursday the Earl shared a poignant photograph of his sister's shrine.

Within the grounds of the 500-year-old home, there is a temple which has been erected as a tribute to the late Princess of Wales and it is situated across from the island where her body is buried.

The most recent photograph showed a collection of flowers positioned on a black bench, and Charles captioned the picture: "Flowers kindly left by day visitors to Althorp."

Above the sombre bench there is a large plaque with a profile silhouette of Diana, flowers and the family crest.

The public have left flowers at the temple

While the public cannot access Diana's private grave which is located on an island in the middle of the Round Oval Lake at Althorp, they are able to pay their respects at the specially made temple, which is where people like to leave flowers, cards and special tributes.

The Grade I listed residence where Diana grew up has 90 spectacular rooms and is surrounded by 550 glorious acres of land and the Northamptonshire estate is also Princess Diana's final resting place.

Inside, there is a grand library which is filled with historical books and unique artworks from around the world. When Charles shared a photograph of it in all its glory, he wrote: "The Library at @althorphouse - to most people, the best room in the place. Despite the grand sweep of its design, it somehow doesn’t feel overbearing. #historichouse #interior #englishflowers."

The temple is where visitors can pay their respects

The house was in fact the first place that Diana met Prince Charles, when he was invited to the family home by her sister Sarah Spencer.

Charles Spencer grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992. Charles became the 9th Earl Spencer, and set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.

