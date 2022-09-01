Katya Jones' £500k post-split house plans revealed

Katya Jones has her sights set on a £500,000 house the star revealed in an interview with The Times.

SEE: Strictly stars' homes revealed

MasterChef contestant Katya admitted she didn't own a property, when she was quizzed in May 2021, but revealed that she was "planning to make it happen in the near future".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katya Jones shares intense workout - and wow

The professional dancer went on to outline that she would "love to buy a house that doesn't need much renovation". Her necessities include that it must have a garden and extra space for her crafting things. She then added: "I'm looking to spend about £500,000."

The size of what the Strictly dancer can get in the UK, particularly London, has already come as quite a shock. "Properties in the UK are smaller than I was used to in Russia, which surprised me when I first moved here," she told the publication.

The star was surprised at the size of UK homes

Katya also revealed that before moving to London to be closer to work, she used to live in a three-bed property in Hampshire.

She said: "I used to live in a three-bedroom house in Hampshire, but I moved to London last summer for work convenience. Properties in the UK are smaller than I was used to in Russia, which surprised me when I first moved here. I would love to buy a house that doesn’t need much renovation with a garden and extra space for my crafts. I’m looking to spend about £500,000."

Neil and Katya split in 2019

When Katya was married to partner Neil Jones, they lived in a London flat together. It isn't known if this was rented or owned by Neil. The couple separated back in 2019, and in a joint statement, they said: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news.

"After 11 years we have made the mutual decision to separate."

It is believed the star is still residing in London, especially since she's appearing on this year's MasterChef!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.