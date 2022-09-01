Phillip Schofield upgrades bachelor pad with swanky gym addition

Phillip Schofield, 60, has given his home gym a major makeover with a huge new addition, and he's compared his new workout machine to a "Torture device".

The This Morning star shared a photograph on Instagram Stories of his multi-gym machine, and he wrote: "Gym upgrade complete… what manner of torture device is this?!!! Looks like something from 50 Shades of Grey."

The do-it-all machine has a padded workout bench, a barbell, cable pulls and many other workout fixtures.

Phillip's private gym inside his London home is a bright white space with wooden floors, and now it looks like an amazing place for a sweat session.

Phillip has upgraded his home gym

The star is in a period of recovery, after having eye surgery to correct 'floaters' in his vision. Just last week, he shared a glimpse into his private bedroom while he rested up.

The father-of-two allowed fans to see his television set as he enjoyed Only Murders in the Building on Disney Plus. His screen was positioned on a chrome stand on top of a black sideboard, which appeared to be in Phillip's bedroom.

The presenter shared a glimpse inside his bedroom

The next series of snaps were selfies of the star cosied up in bed. He donned a pair of ski goggles in an attempt to stop him sleeping on his front and damaging his eye. The star also wore an eye patch to protect it. The images revealed that Phil has classic white sheets and hotel-style pillows. This is the perfect contrast to his black headboard with tufted detail.

The presenter moved into his own place in the capital of the UK in 2020, after he moved out of his family home following coming out as gay. Since then, he has allowed fans to see small glimpses into his home life including his incredibly cosy lounge and beautiful garden space.

