Reese Witherspoon unveils controversial home makeover - and what a reaction The actress has gone all out

Reese Witherspoon, 46, has given her home a dramatic fall makeover on the final day of August, and fans can't get enough.

The Big Little Lies actress uploaded a video to her Instagram feed, and it revealed the autumnal touches she's added to her house ahead of the upcoming season.

"She's a 10, but she breaks out the fall candles in August @draperjames," she jokingly captioned the clip.

Reese's porch has been filled with pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and colours, creating a magical entranceway upon the wooden steps into her family home.

Reese's porch gets a fall makeover - and it's gorgeous

Fans went wild for the premature decorating, with one writing: "Coming over for a porch hang immediately," and another simply added: "Beautiful"

Many followers agreed that it was okay to get excited about fall so early. "Omg guilty! I already got my fall candles going," one commented, and another wrote: "Fall is my favourite too!"

Reese also donned warm fall clothes and lit a candle to get into the swing of the cozy season.

The video appears to have been shot at the entrance of one of Reese's many beautiful homes, as the actress has an impressive portfolio of properties across America.

The star has an epic property portfolio

The star has invested much of her fortune in property throughout her career, and she divides her time with her family between beautiful homes in Nashville and Los Angeles. Plus, she has bought and sold several lavish homes over the years, after carrying out extensive renovation works to bag herself some hefty profits.

Her ranch close to Malibu's Zuma Beach sold for $6.7million just over a year after she bought it, while Reese sold her former family home in Pacific Palisades for $17million in April 2020 – a profit of over $4million made on what she paid for it back in 2014.

