Karen Hauer and Katya Jones are the latest Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers to take part in the #KeepDancingChallenge on The One Show and, in doing so, the pair have both revealed their living rooms.

WATCH: Karen Hauer and Katya Jones take part in the #KeepDancingChallenge from home

Karen lives with her boyfriend opera singer David Webb and their dogs Betty and Marley, and previously gave HELLO! an exclusive tour of their home together. Their living room is a huge space featuring cream walls and wooden floors, while the walls are decorated with a collection of paintings and art work including a photo of Karen's dog, a painting that David gifted Karen of the Disney movie Coco – where the couple first met - and a selection of black and white photos.

Karen uses her living room to workout during lockdown

Karen also revealed that she keeps a specific area of the living room to work out in, where she filmed her video for the Strictly Keep Dancing Challenge. "It's great, because I get the sun," she told us. There's also a large grey armchair with a lime green cushion.

Katya has a piano in her living room

Katya, meanwhile, previously lived with fellow Strictly star Neil Jones before the couple went their separate ways. Her living room features grey walls and wooden floors, and similar retro features to Karen's black and white photo collection, with a dark wood piano and a selection of photo frames on top. She also has a floral chair next to a glass table at one side, and what seems to be a grey leather sofa at the other side.

Karen and Katya join a whole host of Strictly professionals who have taken part in the Keep Dancing challenge so far including Amy Dowden, Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec and Diane Buswell. Former Strictly contestant and This Morning medic Dr Ranj has also taken part and recently shared a video from his own home as part of the campaign.

