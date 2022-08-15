All we know about Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe's acting career - and why he got his latest role Following in his parents' footsteps

Reese Witherspoon's son with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, is all grown up and ready to take on the entertainment industry.

The aspiring actor just made his acting debut in Never Have I Ever's third installment, which was produced by none other than Mindy Kaling, who is also the brains behind instant HBO Max hit The Sex Lives of College Girls.

What's more, not only is he following in both of his parents' footsteps with a career in acting, but he also is working on making his name known in the music industry as well.

The plot of Never Have I Ever reads as: "Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar copes with the sudden death of her father while also navigating complicated relationships with her family members, romantic interests and peers at her high school in L.A.'s Sherman Oaks neighborhood."

For season three, which premiered just this week on 12 August, Deacon stars as Parker, a friend of Devi's new love interest Des and a member of her school's rival debate team.

Mindy opened up about her decision to cast the 18-year-old during the premiere, revealing just how much Reese had to do with it.

The trailer for season three of Never Have I Ever

She told Variety that she chose him for the role after the Big Little Lies actress informed Mindy of her son's interest in acting. She explained: "We were breaking the season and there was this role that seemed like it would be perfect for Deacon."

The comedian had nothing but praise for the teen, and she said: "He's obviously so talented and he's great-looking, and we just thought he would be great and he was excited to come and do it. He's just such a well-raised kid."

Deacon also just released new music

August has been a busy month for the young actor, as he also recently released an eight song album on SoundCloud, titled Just a Kid.

He took to Instagram to share some of the behind-the-scenes of the making of the album, thanking his fans and friends alike for the ongoing support.

