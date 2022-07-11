Celebrity approved home organisation hacks: Stacey Solomon, Khloe Kardashian, more

Celebrity megamansions are often kept pristinely tidy and some A-listers even higher companies like the Style Sisters to keep on top of their home organisation. From Khloe Kardashian's meticulously arranged pantry through to Stacey Solomon's Instagram worthy fridge and Reese Witherspoon's best wardrobe hack, we've got a lot of celebrity top tips to help you get organised…

Get labelling your fridge storage like Stacey Solomon

The Loose Women star's fridge is goals

Stacey Solomon's sister is the queen of labelling, and her passion has rubbed off on Stacey and the star goes sticker mad around her house. We love her immaculately organised fridge with labels for easy access. Love labels too? You need to invest in a Cricut machine to make your own.

Cricut joy starter kit, £219.99, Very

Utilise a shoe rack like Mrs Hinch

Organisation on a budget!

Cleanfluencer Mrs Hinch always comes up with the best home organisation ideas, and she did not disappoint her fans when she demonstrated a genius bathroom storage idea. The star showed how she placed shoe racks under the sink as a place to keep everything from hand towels to extra toilet rolls. Count us in!

Wooden shoe rack, £13, Argos

Invest in handbag hangers like Reese Witherspoon

Reese's wardrobe makeover included handbag hangers

The Home Edit stars were let loose on Reese Witherspoon's walk-in closet, and handbag hangers were a must. They will help you arrange your accessories perfectly and they are only £4 each!

Home Edit handbag hanger, £4, John Lewis

Showcase your footwear like Catherine Zeta-Jones

If you love shoes like Catherine Zeta-Jones but are running out of space to store them, one simple tip can free up a lot of space on your shoe rack. The Chicago actress has not only colour co-ordinated her impressive footwear collection, but she's also positioned them in alternating directions, so the pairs fit together more neatly and she can display more on each shelf. Clever, huh?

Display your makeup in Perspex containers like Billie Faiers

Beauty lovers with a huge stash of makeup like Billie Faiers can easily forget about some of their favourite products when they're hidden away in drawers or a makeup bag, so give them pride of place on your dressing table with an array of Perspex containers. You can showcase your most-used pieces and organise by product type, which could also save time on your beauty routine in the mornings. Win-win.

SHOP: Cosmetic makeup and jewellery organiser, £12.99, Amazon

Colour co-ordinate your clothing like Spencer Matthews

An easy way to get your wardrobe in order is to organise your tops, dresses and other items by colour like Spencer Matthews. That last-minute struggle to find your favourite black dress or jacket just got a whole lot easier.

Show off your most-prized possessions like Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner has spent thousands on her prized Birkin handbag collection, so it's little surprise she has chosen to show it off with her very own bag wardrobe at her Los Angeles home. So why not do the same with your favourite items? Celebrate the pieces you treasure most by finding a space to store them properly in your home, even if it's just by clearing a shelf at the top of your wardrobe for your own handbags rather than leaving them languishing in a pile at the bottom.

Store kitchen ingredients in glass jars like Khloe Kardashian

Kitchen cabinets can quickly can get untidy and unorganised, but one easy way to declutter is to store everything from sugar to spaghetti in glass jars and canisters. Take cues from Khloé Kardashian by adding labels so you know exactly what everything is, and organise by product type to make it look even neater.

Bamboo spice jar, from £5, Not A Boring Box

Organise your kitchenware using wicker baskets like Kendall Jenner

Like her sister Khloé, Kendall Jenner has a perfectly-organised pantry, with food organised in storage containers and wicker baskets – ideal for items like cans and packets of crisps – so you'll never struggle to find anything again.

Set of 4 Seagrass storage hamper baskets, £16.99, Amazon

Separate your beauty products into different categories like Katy Perry

Katy Perry called in professional home organisers The Home Edit to tackle her "hoarding problems", with her beauty products, toiletries and home supplies organised by product type into drawers and on rotating storage carousels. You'll never lose anything again.

Rotating cosmetics organiser, £19.99, Amazon

File paperwork away in neatly-labelled folders like Lauren Conrad

Keep your home office as pristine as Lauren Conrad's by filing away your paperwork into box files and trays like this sustainable Kraft Collection from Paperchase. Tidy desk, tidy mind!

Kraft A4 studded stationery box, £7.50, Paperchase

