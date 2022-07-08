Reese Witherspoon splashes out $28million on FOUR new homes The Big Little Lies star has invested in several new properties

Reese Witherspoon is the world's wealthiest actress, with a net worth of an estimated $400million according to Forbes. And now she has splurged on buying not just one, but four new properties in the US.

According to Dirt.com, Reese has spent nearly $28million in the first six months of 2022 purchasing at least four new homes, including one in Los Angeles and three in or close to Nashville.

They include an $18million estate close to Nashville, which was custom-built in 2020 and sits on four acres of land.

The gated estate includes a main house spanning nearly 15,000-square-feet, a separate pool house, a tennis court with a covered viewing pavilion, and a large outdoor pool.

Reese also spent the smaller sum of $5million on a smaller four-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch house in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where she has owned and sold several properties over the past two decades.

Reese Witherspoon has bought four new properties - but it is not known if she intends to live in them

The Legally Blonde star's other property investments include a historic $4.2million building in downtown Nashville that would reportedly be ideal as an office for her lifestyle brand, Draper James, or production company, Hello Sunshine, and a $672,000 house in the Nashville suburb of Franklin.

Reese has an eye for real estate, and has bought and sold several properties over the course of her career, including a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in Brentwood, which she sold for $21million in May.

Reese often reveals glimpses inside her homes on social media

Many of the actress' homes are located in either Los Angeles or Nashville, but she has also owned properties in Malibu and Bahamas. Her ranch close to Malibu's Zuma Beach sold for $6.7million just over a year after she bought it, while Reese sold her former family home in Pacific Palisades for $17million in April 2020 – a profit of over $4million from what she paid for it in 2014.

