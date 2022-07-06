Reese Witherspoon's property portfolio is constantly evolving – all the details The Legally Blonde star has an eye for real estate

As well as being an Oscar-winning actress, Reese Witherspoon has proved herself to be a savvy businesswoman through ventures including Draper James and Hello Sunshine, and the same can be said for her real estate investments.

The Big Little Lies actress has invested much of her fortune in property throughout her career, and while she divides her time between beautiful homes in Nashville and Los Angeles with her family, she has bought and sold several lavish homes over the years, after carrying out extensive renovation works to bag herself some impressive profits.

Let's take a look at the impressive property portfolio that Reese has amassed over the past ten years…

A $21.5million Brentwood home

The most recent property purchase – and sale – that Reese has made is a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Along with her husband Jim Toth, Reese paid $15.9million for the home in 2020. It sits on a three-acre estate with an outdoor pool and kitchen, wood-panelled library and vast living space. However, they decided to put it on the market for $25million in March 2022. It sold at the reduced price of $21.5million two months later.

Reese sold her Brentwood home in March 2022

A $6.7million Malibu ranch

Reese snapped up an incredible ranch close to Malibu's Zuma Beach for $6.3million in August 2019, but didn't hang on to it for long. The Legally Blonde actress sold the farmhouse just over a year later in November 2020 for $6.7million, earning her a profit of $400,000.

A $17million Pacific Palisades home

For six years Reese and Jim shared a beautiful five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Pacific Palisades, California. The couple bought the home for $12.7million in 2014, but sold it in April 2020 for $17million.

A $2million Nashville home

Reese Witherspoon's Nashville home featured on The Home Edit

In 2014, Reese returned to her Nashville roots by purchasing a $2million home in the Oak Hill area of the city. The four-bedroom property has featured in many of Reese's Instagram posts, and fans also received a glimpse inside her incredible wardrobe and memorabilia room when she invited The Home Edit to curate her movie and TV costumes in an episode of the Netflix show.

A $3million Brentwood home

Reese lives with her husband Jim Toth and three children

Brentwood is a favourite neighbourhood of Reese's, and she has owned and lived in several properties there over the past 20 years. They include a $3million ranch bought by the actress in 2012, which had four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a swimming pool and guest house.

It featured in her Vogue 73 Questions video, but Reese went on to sell the property, along with her other Brentwood residences, in 2014.

Holiday homes and rentals

The mum-of-three also maintains a handful of properties in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, some of which are reportedly occupied by family members, and has a luxurious holiday home in a gated community in the Bahamas.

