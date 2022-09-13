King Charles III and the Queen Consort to remain in home of almost 20 years – inside photos The royals will not immediately move into Buckingham Palace

King Charles III and the Queen Consort are not going to move straight into Buckingham Palace following Queen Elizabeth II's death, it has been reported.

The royal couple will reportedly continue to live at Clarence House, which has been their London home for almost 20 years, while renovation works at the palace are completed.

WATCH: See inside the living room at Clarence House

The incredible residence has previously been home to several senior royals including the Queen, who gave birth to Princess Anne there in 1950, and the Queen Mother, who lived there for 50 years until her death in 2002. Princess Margaret, meanwhile, lived in the two rooms that now make up the Garden Room before she got married.

King Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into Clarence House, but kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there. And with all the home comforts they could possibly need, it's the perfect place for them to remain as they settle into their new roles. Keep reading to see more...

A past photo taken when Camilla and Charles hosted the Chinese President and First Lady in 2015 revealed The Garden Room in full. The space is decorated with white walls and wooden flooring with a cream patterned sofa and a pink coffee table in front of the fireplace, and several wooden side tables. Metallic gold accents seen in the legs of the coffee table, the handles on the chests of drawers, the lampshades, photo frames on the walls, and piping on the pillars, ceiling and door frames make for a majestic theme.

A corner of the Garden Room has a Leandro Bassano painting of Noah's Ark on the wall, and a bust of the Queen Mother sat on a French writing desk.

Camilla also photographed one of her books on a red baroque print sofa in the same room, with a matching cushion with black piping, and another striped design with gold fringed edges. Camilla appears to have shot it using a reading lamp for lighting to lend a warm feel to the otherwise dark aesthetic.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall often host official visitors in the Morning Room, which has a traditional fireplace and seating area, with lots of china plates and ornaments on display in a cabinet.

The lavishly decorated room still contains several of Prince Charles' grandmother, the Queen Mother's personal items, such as her collection of Royal Anchor Chelsea porcelain, paintings and portraits.

The Duchess of Cornwall is seen here hosting Chris Evans in the Morning Room at Clarence House. As well as having historic artwork on display, the couple also have several personal photos on a table, including a wedding photo and old snap of Prince Charles with Prince Harry when he was younger.

The Morning Room also has a portrait of the Queen Mother over the door, alongside a 17th-century clock and a duck egg blue and gold chair.

The Duchess of Cornwall hosted Clare Balding at a reception in 2010 when she had a broken leg, with the pair sat side-by-side in a room with their wedding photo and a shot of a young Prince Harry on a gold table next to the window.

Another living room inside of the residence features mint green walls with cream wooden panelling and a white marble fireplace. There is a painting hanging in a gold frame above, a gold floor lamp with a pink shade, and salmon pink curtains with gold trims. There is also an alcove with a selection of smaller paintings in black frames mounted on the wall, and a marble sideboard.

Just like at his country home, Highgrove, Prince Charles grows his own organic fruit and vegetables in the garden at Clarence House, including red currant tomatoes, Queensland Blue squash, runner beans, peppers and kumquats.

Prince Charles and Camilla shared a look at their London residence when it had been decorated for Christmas, with the photo showing their huge Christmas tree taking pride of place at the bottom of the staircase in the hallway.

This dining room was set up for guests at a Christmas lunch at Clarence House. The spacious and traditional room has yellow walls with gold accents, an ornate light fitting, and decorative vases standing in the corners.

