Queen Camilla's bookish corner at majestic home is every author's dream

You can well imagine that the King and Queen's London residence would exude opulence. Clarence House certainly lives up to expectations, but it isn't without its cosy corners.

Though insights into the at-home life of royalty are offered sparingly, this glimpse offered by Queen Camilla herself in 2020 showed off a corner of their home that will have all book lovers green with envy.

The then-Duchess of Cornwall took to the royal family's official Instagram to share a message as the president of the Royal Voluntary Service in line with the then-ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The royal, 76, sat wearing a soft pink jumper at her gorgeous deep wood desk that was scattered with personal papers and cards. Behind Camilla was a built-in shelving unit adorned with an array of books and family photographs.

© Getty Queen Camilla in the gardens of Clarence House

Her three-across shelving unit had built-in storage beneath to keep the space looking tidy and a glimpse of her chosen wall art in gold frames was seen from the perimeters of the photo. Who can blame Camilla for surrounding herself with books in her home office, especially as the devoted patron of The Royal Society of Literature?

It is rare for royal followers to get such an intimate view of the Queen at home. It is, however, not uncommon for the King and Queen to open the doors of Clarence House for public engagements.

© Getty Queen Camilla met with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska

Camilla was photographed with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, at Clarence House in February when she made a visit to the UK.

The Queen and Mrs Zelenska were seen in one of the rooms of the house that was adorned with a patterned rug, teal upholstered chairs, and regal red drapes across the grand sash windows.

© Getty Queen Camilla hosted the celebration of The Poppy Factory Centenary at Clarence House

Camilla welcomed members of the public into her home later that month when she hosted the celebration of The Poppy Factory Centenary. The Poppy Factory is a non-profit organisation founded after WWI to support veterans.

© Getty Clarence House has a grand hallway

The mother-of-two was seen chatting with her guests in an opulent room with gold-accented furniture and a blue and orange patterned rug. The eagle-eyed among us will notice the portrait of the late Queen during her youth in the background.

© Getty King Charles received King Felipe of Spain in the Morning Room

The same impressive patterned carpet is carried through to the Morning Room where King Charles hosted King Felipe of Spain in 2022. The space takes on a maximalist aesthetic with clashing fabrics, textures, and chinaware.

The Garden Room was also shown off on the Clarence House's official Instagram page. The space features a deep red and gold scheme and is busy with furniture, countless tasseled lampshades, and complete with a roaring fire.

DISCOVER: 10 royals looking pristine at low-key civil ceremonies: Queen Camilla, Princess Charlene, Eleonore von Habsburg, more

Clarence House at Christmas is next level. In 2023, Prince William's stepmother hosted her children's party for those supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity where she was spotted with her real Christmas tree covered in delicate ornaments.