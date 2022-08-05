The heartache behind Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's decision to live at Clarence House The royals have live there since 2003

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have lived at Clarence House in London since 2003, but their decision to move into the property didn't come without heartache.

GALLERY: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's vast country mansion belongs on a postcard

The Grade I listed building was, in fact, home to the Queen Mother for 50 years, until she passed away in 2002.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Clarence House looks so grand in beautiful video

So, Prince Charles' relocation came at a difficult time when he lost his beloved grandmother.

In a tribute to the Queen Mother, the royal has kept many of the rooms inside the house the same as they were when she lived there.

The royals' house is located in London

Other rooms did require renovations and modernisations and the work took place ahead of Prince Charles moving in with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall in 2003.

Since then, fans have been treated to glimpses inside thanks to the couple partaking in video calls from their London home.

The Morning Room is a frequently used space inside the walls, used to host guests when they come to visit. It's a traditionally decorated room with an ornate fireplace and plenty of antiques and artworks.

It was also used as an office space for Camilla during the pandemic as she revealed while on a call.

MORE: Prince Charles' heightened security at countryside home

RELATED: Duchess Camilla's £3.75million mansion almost belonged to Kate Middleton's parents

The royal sat at an oval-shaped oak desk with a glass top, where she had showcased a framed photo, a vase of pink tulips, a pen pot and a drinks tray. The room has an intricate patterned carpet and the walls are kept white to let the lavish furnishings and ornaments do the talking.

The Morning Room is so beautiful

Elsewhere in the room, Camilla and Charles have two alcoves at either side of the fireplace, displaying handpainted crockery and other trinkets. There is also plenty of light from various desk lamps.

Despite being in central London, Prince Charles still has an abundant garden at Clarence House where he grows organic fruits and vegetables.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.