King Charles and Queen Camilla's pre-marital agreement revealed

We're pretty sure the list of rules and regulations when marrying into the royal family are lengthy, but this interesting agreement between King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla ahead of their union just might surprise you…

The insider scoop comes from former royal gardener at Highgrove, Jack Stooks, who gave an interview to JeffBet, according to GB News.

WATCH: Inside King Charles' second wedding with bride Camilla

"Before Charles and Camilla got married, they agreed Camilla would keep her home," he said.

"The separate space was important for them both and their families." Charles has Highgrove House in Gloucestershire and Camilla has Ray Mill House in Wiltshire.

Queen Camilla owns her own home Ray Mill House

The royals use their homes for different priorities, Jack reveals: "Charles enjoys time alone and he's got a very strong work ethic. He's been known to work at his desk into the early hours."

Meanwhile, for Queen Camilla it is a sanctuary with lots of family memories, because she acquired her Wiltshire property when her first marriage broke down.

© Getty Charles' beloved property Highgrove House

Jack credits this independence to their success of their marriage. "They're both independent people and don't mind time apart. The fact they don't live in each other's pockets is one of the many reasons their marriage works."

Charles has recently snapped up the property that neighbours Camilla's home in Wiltshire, but this isn't to invade her private space – it's in fact a clever move to ensure Camilla has a secret sanctuary away from public view.

© Getty Images The royals have their separate country estates

As per The Mail on Sunday, His Majesty has allegedly bought a property along the river Avon called the Old Mill. Rumours swirled around the home being turned into a wedding venue and holiday rental, and the King was concerned that the increased flow of people would disturb Camilla's sanctuary.

It is unknown what Charles will do with the property, but it could be the case that it will remain empty, after all, he does have his own countryside mansion already!

Camilla's impressive property from above

As well as the stress over the future of her neighbouring home, Camilla's beloved home has been affected by local flooding, which of course has been a sad experience but the royal has looked on the bright side and even cracked a joke about her ordeal.

At Christmas, in a chat with the Military Wives Choir, Camilla revealed that her area had sadly been impacted by adverse weather brought by Storm Bert. "Got a bit flooded the other day. Where my house is was underwater. You've never seen anything like it," she said.

"It was like a seaside, you couldn't see anything apart from a lot of birds sailing about on the water," she continued.