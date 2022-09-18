Inside Buckingham Palace's grandest state rooms for event ahead of the Queen's funeral The new King will hold a special reception

King Charles III, 74, has held a poignant reception on Sunday evening at Buckingham Palace ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday. See the jaw-dropping rooms where key heads of state and dignitaries have been be hosted…

Given the volume of people invited, the reception may have been held inside the extremely grand Palace Ballroom.

This breathtaking room is often the setting for state banquets, and it boasts high ceilings, bold red carpets and huge artworks hanging on the walls. The ballroom is also used for investiture ceremonies, carried out by senior royals.

Another likely setting could be the beautiful state dining room. It's an historic room which was used during Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding reception in 2011. It has decorative red wallpaper and carpets, and benefits from numerous windows looking out to the beautiful palace gardens below.

King Charles meeting Liz Truss inside the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace

Earlier in the day, King Charles met the dignitaries for all of the countries where he is now the monarch.

King Charles greeted his palace guests inside the iconic 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace. The late Queen has met many important people in this very room.

Behind the monarch, vast gold framed artworks could be admired, as well as embroidered gilded chairs and a patterned carpet.

The Palace Ballroom could play host to the special event

On Monday, the Queen's state funeral will take place, marking an historic moment in the UK capital with millions of members of the public watching on the streets and at home.

The funeral service will be conducted by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, reading Lessons.

Buckingham Palace has a State Dining Room

At the end of the service there will be a two-minute silence and the national anthem will then draw the state funeral to an end at 12:00 pm.

After the funeral, the coffin will then travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch before moving to Windsor.

