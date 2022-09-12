Why King Charles III and the Queen Consort won't be moving into Buckingham Palace The pair won't be packing their bags yet

King Charles III and the Queen Consort will not be moving into Buckingham Palace whilst major renovations are taking place.

Instead, the royal couple will remain at Clarence House just a stone's throw away from the British landmark, which is known to be the monarch's headquarters, whilst the whopping £369 million reservicing programme takes place.

The works, which include updating the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating, are set to take 10 years to complete. The palace instead will be reserved for official duties, which are already underway.

On Friday. King Charles met with new Prime Minister Liz Truss, and held audiences with cabinet ministers at the lavish venue which has 775 rooms, including 19 staterooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms.

The couple will remain at Clarence House

The Palace has served as the official London residence of the UK’s sovereigns since 1837.

Charles and Camilla first moved into Clarence House in 2003, before which it was home to the Queen Mother. It was built between 1825 and 1827 and is certainly beloved by the couple who had the property refurbished.

The home features pieces from Charles’s art collection and many family photos around the residence.

Buckingham Palace will be used for official duties only

Given the Queen's recent passing, how the royal residences will be used has yet to be confirmed as a mark of respect for Her Majesty.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate have just recently moved to their new Windsor adobe Adelaide Cottage ahead of their three children starting at their new school.

The couple still have their Kensington Palace 20-room Apartment 1A as their office in London as well as the Anmer Hall mansion on the Sandringham estate, which was a special gift from Her Majesty, as a country retreat in Norfolk.

