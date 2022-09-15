The Queen's £369m legacy at Buckingham Palace - details

Her Majesty the Queen died on 8 September, but she has left a special legacy at her historic London home, Buckingham Palace.

The royal sanctioned an ambitious refurbishment at the regal residence which commenced in 2017, and while the £369million project will not be complete for another few years, it was still the Queen who kick started it.

The official royal website explains that "the palace's electrical cabling, plumbing and heating have not been updated since the 1950s. The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents".

Speaking about the project, Master of the Household Tony-Johnstone-Burt said: "I am absolutely convinced that by making this investment in the palace now we will not only avert much more costly and potentially catastrophic failure of the building in the years to come but in the short term... will provide the opportunity for even more people to see this remarkable collection."

The reservicing works are painstaking and require moving hundreds, if not thousands, of pieces of art and furniture while the changes take place.

The rooms undergoing renovations will also include the official quarters where the Queen once lived and the private offices and residences of the royal family.

The new monarch, King Charles III and the Queen Consort will not be moving into Buckingham Palace while these major renovations are taking place and will remain living at their current London home Clarence House.

During the years leading up to Her Majesty's death, the monarch spent less and less time at Buckingham Palace, choosing to reside at her Windsor Castle instead. The Queen died at her Scottish home Balmoral, which was said to be one of her favourite places to be as she could relax there away from public life, enjoying simple pursuits such as dog walking and horse riding.

