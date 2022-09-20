King Charles III's secret bolthole his father loved that he's inherited from the Queen The new king has a vast property portfolio

King Charles III has inherited an array of historical properties up and down the country since his mother Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on 8 September.

One of the lesser-known homes that Charles has acquired is Wood Farm, which is located on the beautiful Sandringham Estate, but is separate from the main house.

The late Prince Philip was very fond of the humble property, and it's reportedly where he spent most of his time after retiring from public duties in August 2017, residing separately from Her Majesty.

The five-bedroom farmhouse is set within a picturesque corner of the stunning 600-acre estate, but it is rather low-key inside, far from the gilded grandeur of royal residences such as Buckingham Palace.

Wood Farm is a discreet property on the Sandringham estate

The impressive estate is also home to Anmer Hall, which is the country home for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

The reigning monarch usually lives in the main residence, which in this instance is Buckingham Palace, however, King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla will not be moving into the central London palace because major renovations are currently taking place.

Instead, the royal couple will remain at their existing London home, Clarence House, which is just a stone's throw away from the British landmark, whilst the whopping £369 million reservicing programme takes place over the coming years.

Clarence House will remain home for the new King for the foreseeable

Clarence House is a Grade I listed building which was once, in fact, home to the Queen Mother for a staggering 50 years, until she passed away in 2002.

Sentimentally, in a tribute to the Queen Mother, the royal has kept many of the rooms inside the house the same as they were when she lived there. Also, many of the property's original features are preserved thanks to the rules around it being a building of historical significance.

