Prince William to take over King Charles' vast property portfolio following the Queen's death The Duke of Cambridge will inherit his father's land

The Queen's death means there will be some big changes within the royal family, and that includes the properties they own and titles that they hold.

As King Charles ascends to the throne, his title of the Duke of Cornwall has passed onto his eldest son, Prince William, who will also become the controller of the Duchy of Cornwall, which is a portfolio of land and property.

Prince William is also expected to take over Prince Charles' countryside estate, Highgrove House, as well as a host of other properties and land. As the official Duchy of Cornwall website explains: "At the age of 21, in 1969, he became entitled to the full income of the Duchy and took over its management."

How the ownership of the Duchy works has been laid out in the rules. "A charter ruled that each future Duke of Cornwall would be the eldest surviving son of the Monarch and the heir to the throne."

Highgrove House is a stunning countryside retreat

Of course, it doesn't mean that William will move into Highgrove, but it means that he will technically be the owner of it, having his father as his tenant should he remain to reside there.

Other properties that will be owned and managed by William under the Duchy include developments in Newquay and Poundbury and most of the land which makes up the Isles of Scilly.

It comes just a week after Prince William and Kate made another big move by relocating to Windsor with their three children.

Prince William spent some of his childhood at the Highgrove estate

The Cambridges moved to Windsor's Adelaide Cottage along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The historic four-bedroom home is in very close proximity to Windsor Castle and it's also conveniently located a mere 40-minute drive from the Duchess' parents Carole and Michael, and also her brother James, as they all live in Berkshire.

