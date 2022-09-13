King Charles III's Northern Ireland residence had £24million renovation – inside photos

King Charles III and the Queen Consort will visit Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, Northern Ireland on Tuesday, where they will carry out several engagements, including holding a private audience with the new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, as well as meeting representatives of political parties in the region.

The historic castle is the royal family's official residence in Northern Ireland. However, the Queen hadn't visited for six years prior to her death, and last stayed there during a visit with the late Prince Philip in 2016.

Hillsborough Castle boasts 100 acres of gardens and beautiful interiors, and when Historic Royal Palaces took over the running of the estate in 2014 they started a five-year refurbishment that is believed to have cost an eye-watering £24 million. Keep scrolling to take a tour…

When the Queen met Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Theresa Villiers in 2014, they posed for photographs inside one of the home's living rooms. It's decorated with yellow wallpaper and cream carpets, and has two oak armchairs furnished with blue striped cushions. There is a large sash window framed with floral curtains, and the Queen had decorated with a selection of art work on the walls.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Secretary of State's annual garden party in 2016. They were pictured in front of the two-storey Georgian mansion, which has large steps leading up to the entrance, and a gorgeous water fountain.

When the home reopened after renovations in 2019, Prince Charles unveiled a painting of himself hanging in one of the drawing rooms. The space has yellow walls and grand high ceilings.

The RBS 6 Nations Grand Slam winning Irish rugby team were invited to Hillsborough Castle in 2009. The Queen greeted them in another drawing room, which has pale blue walls and a regal marble doorway with intricate gold carvings.

Royals and officials who visit Hillsborough Castle are required to sign the visitors' book. The Queen was photographed as she did so in 2014, giving a look at a separate reception room in the home, featuring pale pink walls, a large painting hanging in a bronze frame, and an oak table where photo frames and a striped lamp are positioned.

The Queen and then-Irish president Mary McAleese enjoyed a meeting inside a room with bright red walls and a white open fireplace. They sat on gold, gilded chairs with pink striped upholstering.

