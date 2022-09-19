Watch: Royals including Prince George and Princess Charlotte sing God Save the King for the first time at Queen's funeral So emotional

Heartfelt scenes played out at the Queen's funeral as the royal family - including Prince George and Princess Charlotte - sang God Save the King for the first time.

At Westminster Abbey, the royals united in their grief and poured their hearts into their singing on Monday.

It was a touching and emotional moment during the ceremony, with many British people tuning in to watch the funeral at home.

WATCH: The heartfelt moment the royals sang God Save the King

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen singing, joining in with their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the other members of the royal family.

They sang God Save the King at Westminster Abbey

They sang God Save the King for King Charles III as he ascended to the throne after the death of his late mother, Her Majesty the Queen.

The royal children were given extra comfort from their parents as they walked between the Prince and Princess of Wales during the funeral procession.

The singing was an incredibly poignant moment in the ceremony

There were 2,000 people in attendance at the Queen's state funeral with the royal family reuniting in grief to celebrate Her Majesty's remarkable life.

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May arrived at Westminster Abbey as well as Labour prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair with their wives Sarah and Cherie.

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96, surrounded by the love of her family, at her summer residence Balmoral in Scotland.

There has been an outpouring of love for the Queen with world leaders, European royals and celebrities reacting to the news of her passing.

