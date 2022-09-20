See rare photo of the late Queen off duty at home The monarch looked relaxed in Sandringham

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September, and over her 70-year reign the monarch was photographed thousands of times. See a rare photograph of the Queen off duty on her Sandringham Estate…

TRIBUTE: Queen Consort shares moving tribute to the Queen: 'I will always remember her smile'

The late monarch celebrated International Women's Day on her official Sandringham account, sharing a previously unseen photo of herself at home.

Her Majesty was pictured in the stunning orchards at Sandringham House in Norfolk, and she stood beaming for the camera with two pet dogs at her feet. We're used to seeing the Queen dressed up in her finery for official engagements but in this rare, relaxed shot, the monarch was pictured in her dressed-down attire, sporting a pleated tartan skirt, a jade green cardigan and a quilted gilet. She also wore a bright red head scarf, no doubt to protect her hairdo from the Northern winds.

The caption read: "In this very special Platinum Jubilee year, we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and her 70 historic years of service on International Women’s Day.

"The Queen’s extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history and dedicated to the service of the Commonwealth and its people. #IWD. Photography by Eric West & Richard Tilbrook taken in the Orchards at Sandringham."

The Queen looks so joyful in this photo taken at home

Sandringham used to be the Queen's location of choice for Christmas, but it looks as though Her Majesty must have been enjoying the 600-acre estate at a different time of year when this photo was taken, as the blossom on the trees is out in force.

Sandringham looks splendid through the seasons

As well as the stunning orchards where produce is grown, the grounds have a beautiful walled garden area. It is 17-acres filled with breathtaking blooms including Penstemons and Dahlias.

There were many tributes to the monarch on this IWD, and none other than her grandson Prince William has shared his admiration, alongside his wife Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a message for the Queen too

A post on Prince William and Kate's social media accounts showed a series of pictures of the monarch through the ages and heralded her for "inspiring a nation" and dedicating her life to service.

