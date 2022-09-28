Why Prince William and Princess Kate now own a garden centre It is among a number of surprising properties now owned by the couple

Prince William has become the biggest private landowner in Britain following the Queen's death, as he has inherited the Duchy of Cornwall from his father, King Charles III, which is worth some £1.2billion.

As well as castles, land and housing developments, the Duchy also includes some more surprising acquisitions, including a garden centre in Devon, which features a shop that was designed by the Queen Consort's sister, Annabel Elliot.

The Duchy of Cornwall Nursery was originally established to serve the nearby estates, but opened its doors to the public in 1975. It features a licensed café that boasts views across the River Fowey Valley to the 13th century remains of Restormel Castle, and a shop that sells everything from gardening tools to gifts.

In addition, visitors can also explore the walking trails and children's play area, making it a family-friendly attraction even Prince William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could enjoy.

Prince William and Kate now own the Duchy of Cornwall Nursery

Other properties in the Duchy of Cornwall include King Charles' beloved Highgrove Estate, which he bought in 1980 and previously lived in with Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry.

While Prince William is now technically his father's landlord, he is not expected to make any changes to the residence, and the King even visited for a day off during the royal mourning period following the Queen's death.

King Charles and Camilla last visited the nursery in 2021

Meanwhile, the freehold of the category C prison, Dartmoor, is also owned among the Duchy's 70,000 acres of land in Devon. It currently holds 640 prisoners and has previously been home to some of the UK's most dangerous criminals, including Frank Mitchell 'The Mad Axeman', who escaped with the help of Ronnie and Reggie Kray in 1955.

Other unusual acquisitions include the Oval Cricket Ground, the Isles of Scilly, and a 540-acre development in Newquay, which follows Charles' vision of architecture and urban planning.

