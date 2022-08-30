Why Prince William and Duchess Kate won't make any big changes at new Windsor home The Cambridges have relocated to Windsor from London

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are relocating from London to Windsor with their family, and while they will no doubt be keen to put their own stamp on their new home, they won't be making any big changes like they did at their London residence.

Prince William and Kate's new family home, Adelaide Cottage, is a Grade II-listed property which means there are strict limitations on what they can and can't do when restoring or decorating it.

According to a listing on the National Heritage List for England, the house incorporates part of the original Royal Lodge, with period features including "drip moulds and casement windows" and a "south entrance front flanked by diagonally set chimneys with stepped bases."

It also features a verandah with bargeboard eaves on the east side, while the master bedroom, which Prince William and Kate will likely occupy, has "coved ceiling with gilded dolphins and rope ornament reused from the royal yacht, Royal George," and a marble Graeco-Egyptian fireplace.

Prince William and Kate won't be able to renovate their new home like they did at Apartment 1A

However, Adelaide Cottage did undergo significant renovation work in 2015, so the couple shouldn't need to do too much other than move in their own furniture and decorative items which will soon make it feel like home.

Moving to the Windsor cottage will be a big change for Prince William, Kate, and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Their new home has only four bedrooms, which means there is no room for live-in staff, and the children will be starting at a new school in September.

The Cambridges move means they will live closer to the Queen

The historic home will also allow the family to spend more time with the Queen. It is also close to other royal homes including Prince Harry and Meghan's UK base, Frogmore Cottage, and means the family are much closer to Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury.

