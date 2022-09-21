Prince William's most surprising residences in new £1.2bn property portfolio The Prince of Wales inherited the Duchy of Cornwall after the Queen's death

The Queen's passing has meant some big changes for the royal family, including the residences and properties they each own and are responsible for.

While King Charles III will likely move into Buckingham Palace once renovation work has been completed, his £1.2billion Duchy of Cornwall holdings now belong to his eldest son, Prince William, who has become the biggest private landowner in Britain.

The Duchy of Cornwall spans across 23 counties and includes housing developments, castles and commercial property, including some more surprising acquisitions – from a prison to a cricket ground, and of course, Charles' much-loved Highgrove estate.

Highgrove Estate

While King Charles III has long enjoyed weekend breaks at his Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire, and even returned there for a day off ahead of the Queen's funeral, it is now owned by Prince William.

Highgrove House is now owned by Prince William

Although the Prince of Wales is now technically his father's landlord, he is not expected to make any changes to the property, and the King and Queen Consort will likely still make regular visits there as they always have done.

Dartmoor Prison

The freehold of the category C prison, Dartmoor, is also owned among the Duchy's 70,000 acres of land in Devon. It currently holds 640 prisoners and has previously been home to some of the UK's most dangerous criminals, including Frank Mitchell 'The Mad Axeman', who escaped with the help of Ronnie and Reggie Kray in 1955.

Oval Cricket Ground

The Oval cricket ground is also owned by the Duchy of Cornwall

The site of the Kennington Oval used to be a cabbage patch and market garden owned by the Duchy of Cornwall. It became the first cricket ground in England to host international Test cricket in September 1880, and the final Test match of the English season is still traditionally played there.

Isles of Scilly

The Duchy of Cornwall owns most of the 200-plus Scilly Islands and rocks off the Cornish coast, including almost a third of the homes on the five inhabited isles of St Mary's, Tresco, St Martin's, St Agnes and Bryher.

Tourism accounts for more than 85 percent of the local economy, with approximately 100,000 visitors attracted each summer by the seals, dolphins, puffins and rare flowers that can be found there.

Poundbury town

Poundbury in Dorchester is still under construction

Poundbury, an extension to the Dorset town of Dorchester, follows the principles of architecture and urban planning as advocated by King Charles in 'A Vision of Britain'. It is home to approximately 3,800 people and is still under construction, with work expected to be completed in 2026.

A garden centre

The Duchy of Cornwall Nursery is among Prince William's new acquisitions. It opened its doors to the public in 1975 and features a café with views across the River Fowey valley, along with a shop that was designed by Queen Consort Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot.

A 540-acre development in Newquay

Nansledan is also being constructed following King Charles' vision of urban planning

The Duchy of Cornwall is involved in a development of 540-acres of land adjoining the coastal town of Newquay, known as Nansledan. Like Poundbury, it embodies the principles of architecture and urban planning championed by the King, and will take around 30 years to complete.

