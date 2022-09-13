Revealed: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Montecito neighbour The property was snapped up for $14.8million

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have new neighbours to welcome in the form of Jennifer Aniston who recently purchased Oprah Winfrey's Montecito farmhouse.

The 53-year-old actress reportedly paid $14.8million for the lavish property, which was originally bought by Oprah in early 2021 for $10.5million.

The stunning Santa Barbara residence is Jennifer's latest addition to her blossoming property portfolio which also includes her $20.97million Bel Air mansion.

The magnificent property boasts 4,320 square feet and features a Mediterranean style 1-acre plot. According to Architectural Digest, Jennifer's new home has 'picturesque ocean and mountain views, multiple terraces, landscaped gardens, and a massive motorcourt, all set on a private lot nestled among oak trees at the end of a long-gated driveway.'

The Queen of TV has built a real estate portfolio

The mountainous neighbourhood is renowned for its secluded hillside estates affording the utmost privacy. And thanks to its remote location, celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and Gwyneth Paltrow have flocked to the community in recent years.

And of course, the sleepy Californian town is famously home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who relocated to Montecito in July 2020.

Officially known as Chateau Of Riven Rock, their nine-bedroom property exudes luxury. Inside, the main house includes a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar, and a garage with space for five cars.

Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito in 2020

Moving outside, the couple's property includes vegetable patches, a chicken coop, adventure playgrounds, two climbing walls and an incredible outdoor swimming pool surrounded by sun loungers.

Jennifer's property news comes after she revealed the truth behind her viral shower photo. The former Friends actress sparked an online frenzy after she shared a photo of herself washing her hair in the shower earlier this month.

Jennifer has plenty to celebrate

The picture became a viral sensation, to the point that it even inspired a parody from one of her close Friends co-stars, David Schwimmer.

And last week, the actress provided clarification and told her fans that her haircare brand Lolavie will be releasing a new line of shampoo and conditioner. "They're finally HERE!" she gushed in her caption. "@lolavie Shampoo & Conditioner are officially available today and we are so happy where they landed.

