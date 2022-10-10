King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's picture-perfect garden they won't leave The couple are expected to remain at Highgrove House

As the new Prince of Wales, Prince William has become Britain's biggest private landowner and now owns his father King Charles' £1.2 billion Duchy of Cornwall holdings. But while the future of several of the new monarch's former properties remains unclear, there's one residence King Charles is unlikely to vacate – and that's Highgrove House and Gardens.

Located in the heart of Gloucestershire, the beautiful property is the family residence of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, who are incredibly attached to the 18th century residence, and in particular its 900 acres of land. New photos show the autumnal beauty of Highgrove Gardens, bathed in warm light and orange tones.

WATCH: Queen Consort Camilla showcases beautiful Highgrove Gardens

One image reveals the Dovecote, set against a picture-perfect woodland backdrop. The accompanying caption explains that the building was "the first commission that David Blissett worked on as a qualified architect and is constructed from random rubble stone walling, softwood columns, and Cotswold stone tiling for the typical steeply sloping tiled roof."

Royal fans loved seeing the gloriously autumnal photo. One commented: "So beautiful, I thought it was a painting at first glance," while another penned: "Simply gorgeous. Really hope to be able to visit one day." A third enthused: "It looks magical," adding a heart emoji.

Highgrove House and Gardens looks so beautiful in autumn

A second image shows the majestic exterior of the ivy-covered home, offering a sneak peek at some of the areas that are currently at their seasonal best including the Kitchen Garden, the Stumpery and the Arboretum.

Members of the public are encouraged to book Autumn Walk at the property – but be quick, as the Gardens close to visitors at the end of October.

King Charles III has owned the property since 1980 - until the Queen's death

While Prince William and Princess Kate technically have taken ownership of the property, it remains King Charles' official residence after over 40 years spent turning it into a haven of flora and fauna.

Charles has owned Highgrove since 1980 and first lived there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is renowned for its beautiful décor and stunning gardens.

King Charles has spent 40 years turning Highgrove House into an organic paradise

The spacious abode is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm that King Charles installed when he first renovated the house.

He previously said: "One of my great joys is to see the pleasure that the garden can bring to many of the visitors and that everybody seems to find some part of it that is special to them."

