King Charles' big changes at Balmoral after the Queen's death revealed The King has already made some changes to the décor

King Charles III has already made some changes to the décor at Balmoral Castle since the Queen's death in September, new photos have revealed.

MORE: King Charles' favourite Buckingham Palace childhood feature he'll be keen to restore

The King held a meeting with Governor of Victoria Linda Dessau at the royal residence on Wednesday morning, where he has been spending time following the end of the official royal mourning period.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royals return to official duties as mourning period ends

Photos released from the meeting showed the pair standing in the library, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that although much of the room has remained untouched since the Queen's death, King Charles has made a couple of updates to add his own personal touches into the room.

MORE: Will King Charles' coronation be 3 June?

MORE: How King Charles' new role could affect his daily life

They include swapping out two green armchairs for bold red leather chairs topped with colourful patchwork cushions, creating a comfortable spot for meetings or to relax.

King Charles appears to have updated the decor in Balmoral's library

Another new addition to the space appeared to be a thermostat positioned on the mantelpiece of the room alongside a pair of running figurine lamps and an antique clock that was said to have been treasured by the Queen.

STORY: King Charles and Queen Consort send personal message from Balmoral

Charles had also removed an electric heater that had previously been seen in front of the open fireplace, however, it may not have been cold enough to need a heater on during Wednesday's meeting.

The Queen held a meeting in the room in 2017

While Charles had made a couple of small updates to the room, photos dating back as far as 1977 reveal that it has hardly changed in that time, with the same book-lined shelves, antique side table and decorative items that have been there for 45 years.

Much of the room has remained the same for 45 years

The King and Queen Consort are enjoying some time at Balmoral but are expected to return to London this month. The couple are continuing to live at their home of almost 20 years, Clarence House, following Charles' accession to the throne, but are reportedly moving into Buckingham Palace sooner than expected in spring 2023, when reservicing works are partially completed.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.