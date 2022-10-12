Emily Ratajkowski's bachelorette pad - here's what newly-single star has changed

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed a glimpse inside her new stunning New York apartment. Following her split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily downsized and moved and into a modern flat that boasts her signature retro interior touch.

Emily, 31, showed off her rented apartment via social media, once again wowing fans with her decorative skills. Keep scrolling to take a sneak peek into the model's exquisite home…

The living room

The model has impeccable interior taste

Emily's spacious sitting room featured polished wooden floors, upon which sits an impressive sage velvet sofa – a piece taken from her former LA home. The large sofa frames a dark green coffee table with a striking marbled effect and flanks white walls showcasing some modern artworks. A poster displaying a body-positive quote immediately catches the eye, in addition to a sizeable abstract painting. Towering plants sit beside the beautiful sofa and opposite sits a modern wooden chair with unusual circular cut-out detailing.

Emily's living room is modestly furnished

In the corner of the living room stands a large three-fold mirror – ideal for selfie-taking. In front of the space-enhancing mirror is a long, aubergine velvet loveseat featuring gold legs. Large glass doors lead onto a leafy garden which we are yet to be shown around…

The library

Emily is an avid writer and reader

A prolific writer, the My Body author unsurprising has a wide-ranging collection of novels. From fiction to non-fiction reads, Emily is clearly proud of her rows of books which are peppered with photo frames and delicate ornaments. The feature also adds an extra pop of colour to the airy space.

The bedroom

The star owns some stunning artworks

Emily even allowed her followers a look inside her bedroom. The model revealed that she's currently sleeping on a mattress on the floor – how very contemporary – which looks onto a white chest of drawers and another painterly oil artwork portraying a dark-haired woman doing her makeup in the mirror. Another tall mirror rests beside the chest of drawers which reflects Emily's crisp white bedding.

Emily showed off her minimalist bedroom

Emily sold her previous Los Angeles home for $2.5 million - a house that she shared with her ex Sebastian. Her new house certainly echoes the style of the author's former residence, yet there are pieces she has seemingly left behind.

Emily kept the sage green sofa from her old apartment

Shortly after the couple had originally moved into their west coast house, model Emily shared a look at one of the living rooms. It featured the same mint velvet sofa, with a salmon pink marble coffee table and a multi-coloured woven rug – the latter of which Emily has not taken to New York.

The house also had another living area, which Emily revealed in a series of posts showing how she had decorated her home during lockdown.

However her decorative rugs cannot be seen in her new digs

It featured a red version of the mint-hued sofa in the other room, and a black marble coffee table instead of pink. It also had white brick walls and Emily kept rows of books on the windowsills, while a large house plant in one corner and a vase of flowers on the table gave it an airy and homely feel

