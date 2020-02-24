American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram this weekend to share a series of adorable photos and a video in honour of her two-year wedding anniversary with her husband, actor, writer and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The pair unexpectedly tied the knot at a courthouse in New York back in 2018, after Emily surprised fans with an Instagram Story simply stating, “got married today”. Her followers were unsure whether to take this at face value since the couple had only been dating for two months (and Emily had only been split from former boyfriend boyfriend Jeff Magid for the same amount of time), but Emily went on to confirm the news with a permanent post on her Instagram grid showing the couple hugging and revealing a look at their rings.

SEE: 10 mind-blowing supermodel engagement rings

As for the new posts, Emily captioned the first, an album of three photos: “Two years 2.23.18. Love you more every day.”

The second, a video showing the couple sealing the deal and kissing at the altar, says: “2 years ago at the courthouse. 10/10 would marry again (& again & again & again).”

The posts also gave us another look at Emily’s now-famous two-piece suit from Zara, which made headlines for being both an unconventional bridalwear choice and for being very affordable (it cost just £120). She teamed it with a black wide-brimmed hat and black heels. Sebastian, meanwhile, chose a retro powder-blue suit and a plain black T-shirt.

SEE: Emily Ratajkowski's best style hits

WATCH: 9 of the most beautiful celebrity weddings

Their celebrations were intimate with only a select number of guests including social media icon The Fat Jew (real name Josh Ostrovsky), who can be spotted in the background of one of the recent photos. Following the ceremony, the wedding party reportedly went on to enjoy a meal at an Italian restaurant in New York’s Soho neighbourhood, Emilio Ballato.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.