While mum-to-be Emily Ratajkowski often shares photos of her beautiful Los Angeles home, she's a little more private when it comes to the Manhattan apartment she shares with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, however, that all changed on Wednesday, when the model offered a glimpse inside their stunning New York bedroom.

Posting a seconds-long clip of the minimalist space as she captured the city's light flooding through the windows, Emily revealed that the room features enormous sash windows, and minimal furniture.

The famous couple's bed frame is a muted tone of grey, and covered with crisp white sheets.

Dark stained wooden floors could also be seen in the video, as could the space's white brick walling.

High, beamed ceilings make the bedroom seem enormous, and aside from the bed, the only other piece of furniture visible was a mirror that could be seen propped against the wall.

The pair also own an equally stylish home in Los Angeles, and Emily and Bear split their time between the two coasts.

Emily's LA living room

Their west coast home boats a playful living room complete with a mint velvet sofa, a salmon pink marble coffee table and a multi-coloured woven rug.

There are also several large pieces of contemporary art hanging on the walls, while an architectural gold floor lamp adds to the modern aesthetic.

Emily once shared an aerial view of the room, revealing an exposed brick chimney and fireplace, and doors leading out on to a terrace.

We've also had a peek inside the dining area, which, in keeping with the rest of the property, has an arty vibe that's maintained with a graphic black and white printed table and glossy red dining chairs.

