Emily Ratajkowski’s $2.5m former love nest with ex Sebastian is jaw-dropping - full tour

Emily Ratajkowski just sold her former $2.5 million home in Los Angeles - a house that she shared with her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple moved in together in 2018, and Emily had since given fans a look at several areas of the property since. Naturally, the design is just as cool as she is, but we didn't quite expect it to be this amazing. Take a look…

The living room

Shortly after the couple had moved in, model Emily shared a look at one of the living rooms. It featured a mint velvet sofa, with a salmon pink marble coffee table and a multi-coloured woven rug.

Like much of the rest of the home, there were several large pieces of contemporary art hanging on the walls. An architectural gold floor lamp added to the modern aesthetic.

Emily shared an aerial view of the room, revealing an exposed brick chimney and fireplace, and doors leading out on to a terrace.

The house also had another living area, which Emily revealed in a series of posts showing how she had decorated her home during lockdown.

It featured a red version of the mint-hued sofa in the other room, and a black marble coffee table instead of pink. It also had white brick walls and Emily kept rows of books on the windowsills, while a large house plant in one corner and a vase of flowers on the table gave it an airy and homely feel.

The dining area

Along with a look at her second living area, Emily revealed her dining area. The home's arty vibe was maintained with a graphic black and white printed table and glossy red dining chairs. Floor-to-ceiling windows gave plenty of natural light for the plant which Emily kept on the middle of the table.

Emily previously shared another angle of the dining area, featuring a blown-up screenshot of one of her Instagram posts.

Bedroom one

Emily's former bedroom featured the same panelled white walls and ceiling as the rest of the property, along with wooden floors. Her bed had a large lime green frame, matching her bedside lamp with a green base and a brown linen shade.

Bedroom two

In total, Emily's home had three bedrooms, and this one had an equally large bed frame in grey.

Bedroom three

Apparently this was her favourite bedroom, though. It had a raised wooden bed frame, two lime green armchairs and another artisanal woven rug.

The garden

The home had large glass sliding doors which open onto a terrace and lawn area. Emily had furnished the space with white canopy chairs and various floor plants.

