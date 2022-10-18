Why King Charles' big Buckingham Palace move could be delayed The monarch's plans are up in the air

King Charles III currently resides at Clarence House in London along with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his plans to move to Buckingham Palace have been brought under question.

MORE: King Charles III's modern changes at the Queen's home before her death

The Sun has recently reported that the monarch will remain living at his original London home three days a week, with visits to Windsor Castle two days a week and weekends reserved for Norfolk, while The Sunday Times expresses doubts about King Charles' relocation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the moment King Charles invites Liz Truss into Buckingham Palace

In September, HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, had it on good grounds that the royal would be moving into the palace in spring 2023. She reported: "Other arrangements the King is making include decisions on the royal residences – he will remain at Clarence House before eventually moving into Buckingham Palace after the partial completion of reservicing work next spring."

The monarch's move could be delayed

So, what's changed? Perhaps the potential U-turn is because of the major works taking place at the palace.

The ten-year project is not expected to be finished until 2027 and the Sun report suggests that the King and Queen consort won't move into Buckingham Palace until then.

After all, even when the Queen was in her final years, she decided to spend most of her time at Windsor Castle, shunning her huge palace.

King Charles uses the palace for work

The extensive works at Buckingham Palace include updating the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating, at an estimated cost of a staggering £369million. The palace continues to be used for official duties and events, though, and is where King Charles hosted a reception for state leaders on the evening before the Queen's funeral.

King Charles is clearly very fond of his current residence, Clarence House, as it's where he and Camilla have spent almost 20 years together, and it's also where he lived as a child before moving into the palace. Clarence House used to be home to the late Queen Mother, and it is believed that the King has kept some of the original décor in the building as a homage to his beloved grandmother.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.