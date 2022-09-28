King Charles' favourite Buckingham Palace childhood feature he'll be keen to restore The King is expected to move into Buckingham Palace in 2023

King Charles III is expected to move back into Buckingham Palace in spring 2023, after spending nearly 20 years living at nearby Clarence House with his wife, the Queen Consort.

Although the palace isn't said to be the King's favourite of the royal residences, he spent much of his childhood living there, and has previously shared some fond memories of the home, including one feature in particular.

Speaking about his childhood during an interview on BBC Radio 4 in August 2021, Charles revealed that his lifelong passion for gardening had been forged during his childhood at Buckingham Palace, and his close bond with the Queen's head gardener, Fred Nutbeam.

"My sister and I had a little vegetable patch in the back of some border somewhere. We had great fun trying to grow tomatoes rather unsuccessfully, and things like that," Charles shared.

Thankfully, help was at hand from the gardener, who Charles described as "splendid".

King Charles used to have a vegetable patch in the garden at Buckingham Palace

"There was a wonderful head gardener at Buckingham Palace, he was called Mr. Nutbeam, rather splendidly," the King said. "He was splendid, and helped us a bit, my sister and I, with the little garden we had."

The young Prince's love of gardening has played a big role in his life. He has long been a supporter of sustainable food production and farming, and has his own organic farm at Highgrove House, which also boasts beautiful gardens that open to the public each summer.

Charles also grows fruit and vegetables at Clarence House

It is a passion Charles shares with the Queen Consort, and the couple now have their own vegetable patch at Clarence House, which Camilla said is one of her favourite features at their home, so no doubt they will be keen to continue their hobby at their new royal residence when time permits.

"I love the vegetable garden, and summer in particular. I'm very proud of my white peaches. My husband is an excellent gardener, and we're quite competitive about our fruit and vegetables." Camilla told her son Tom Parker Bowles about her relationship with food for Mail on Sunday's You Magazine.

