King Charles III's sentimental tribute to the Queen in newly acquired 775-room home

His title isn't the only thing King Charles III has acquired since acceding to the throne. The 75-year-old royal has also inherited his mother the Queen's most-impressive residence and official royal headquarters - Buckingham Palace.

A new portrait was released of the newly-appointed monarch on Friday. King Charles was photographed in Buckingham Palace's Eighteenth Century Room carrying out official government duties alongside his red box. According to PA, the King's red boxes contain papers from government ministers in the UK and the realms, as well as Commonwealth representatives.

Attending duties while keeping his late parents close to his heart, King Charles appeared to have decorated his workspace with a sentimental tribute to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. Did you spot it?

Pictured in the background of the portrait was a black and white photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip. It is understood this photograph was a gift given to the Queen's father King George VI for Christmas in 1951 by the couple.

King Charles keeps his parents closeby in the form of a photograph

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will likely continue to split their time between the residences within their newly-inherited property portfolio.

When they're not required in the captial, the couple may choose to retire to their beloved country bolthole Highgrove House, or escape to the Queen's beloved Scottish residence of Balmoral during the summer.

It is understood that all the King and Queen Consort's official royal engagements will most likely be held at Buckingham Palace.

One of the lesser-known homes that Charles has acquired is Wood Farm, which is located on the beautiful Sandringham Estate, but is separate from the main house.

Charles and Camilla at Sandringham Flower Show in July

The late Prince Philip was very fond of the humble property, and it's reportedly where he spent most of his time after retiring from public duties in August 2017, residing separately from Her Majesty.

The five-bedroom farmhouse is set within a picturesque corner of the stunning 600-acre estate, but it is rather low-key inside, far from the gilded grandeur of royal residences such as Buckingham Palace.

