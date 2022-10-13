Watch King Charles' awkward encounter with Liz Truss at royal home The new monarch met with the UK Prime Minister

King Charles III met with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss at his regal home on Wednesday – but fans have noticed that the encounter was rather awkward.

RELATED: Prince William's secret weekend trip to Balmoral revealed - details

The new monarch welcomed the politician into his home, Buckingham Palace, but it was the words he muttered that got everyone talking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the moment King Charles greets Liz Truss

One fan broke down the dialogue, writing: "Truss: 'Your Majesty… Lovely to see you again.' King: 'Back again. Dear oh dear. Anyway…'."

While this is Liz's first weekly meeting with the King, the "Back again" comment will perhaps be the monarch referring to the fact they last saw each other at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Did you spot Major Johnny Thompson?

Another royal onlooker pointed out: "Forget her, look who is bringing her in, it's our Johnny," highlighting Charles' equerry Major Johnny Thompson who showed the Prime Minister into the room.

The handsome major first went viral following the Queen's death, when he was pictured daily alongside the King, who travelled up and down the country during the mourning period.

MORE: King Charles sparks debate as coronation details are revealed

MORE: Princess Kate gets the giggles thanks to Prince William in funny radio outtake

Major Johnny is from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and he has long been a steady presence for the royal family, working for the late Queen Elizabeth II for many years, but it's only recently that he's become more noticed.

As well as the King's comments and his staff, other eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice some of the family photos on display.

The King has now inherited Buckingham Palace

One of the photos features his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding back in 2018.

Another photo, placed at another table, shows Charles alongside his mother the Queen, his son William and grandson Prince George.

Charles has another photo displayed on the side of the table, and although it is not very clear, it appears to be a photo of Charles and Queen Consort Camilla alongside their beloved dogs.

The couple own two Jack Russell terriers together, named Beth and Bluebell, who were adopted by Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home back in February 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.