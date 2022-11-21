GMA's Michael Strahan shares rare glimpse inside enviable vacation home

Michael Strahan took to Instagram to share a sun-soaked snap of his dog Enzo on Saturday, making fans wonder if the 51-year-old was on vacation.

The Good Morning America star captured a photo of his beloved pup lounging in the sunshine on the patio of a lavish vacation home. Complete with large French doors flooding the room with natural light, Michael gave a glimpse at a sprawling tropical garden full of succulents and boho décor.

We're not sure where he is, but it certainly appears to be a far sunnier spot than his townhouse apartment in the Upper East Side! Michael's lavish vacation spot also featured immaculate wooden floors embellished with a rusty orange rug, while a coral parasol and large terracotta pots could be seen in the background of his snap.

"Enzo is officially my guard dog. If someone offers him a treat, I may be in trouble LOL," Michael joked in the caption.

The TV star shared the sun-soaked snap to his Instagram

"Looks like he’s loving that beautiful weather!" responded a fan, as another wrote: "You are definitely not on the East Coast today."

"He’s so cute! Just soaking up that sunshine!' added a third fan. It's not clear where the former professional footballer chose to seek some rest and recovery, but with a property portfolio as impressive as his, Michael certainly isn't short of vacation homes to retire to should he seek a change of scene.

The GMA host formerly owned a 15,600-square-foot mansion in sunny California that he sold for $21million in 2015.

According to the LA Times, the sprawling property was home to a 59ft swimming pool, as well a wine cellar with a drinking lounge, a gym, a game room, a sauna and its own elevator.

Michael owns a chic townhouse in NYC

Choosing to switch up his living situation, Michael bought a townhouse apartment in the Upper West Side of New York where he now lives with his pet dog Enzo.

Michael's four children Tanita, Isabella and Sophia and Michael Jr. also spend lots of time at the chic abode.

