GMA's Michael Strahan shares 'proud dad' post as he marks family moment with his daughter The star has been enjoying some time away from the show

Michael Strahan had a huge reason to celebrate on Thursday when he revealed his daughter, Tanita, was ringing in her birthday.

Just weeks after his youngest twins, Isabella and Sophia, turned 18, Michael posted a sweet tribute to his first born.

Alongside a pair of photos of Michael with his daughter now and when she was a baby, he wrote: "Happy birthday to my first born @tanitaa.st Please help me wish her the most amazing day. So proud of the person and artist you have become my baby. Proud to be your Dad."

WATCH: Michael Strahan's family life

He was immediately inundated with kind words and comments including from his co-stars. Dr. Jennifer Ashton wrote: "Happiest Birthday @tanitaa.st," along with party popper emojis and ABC's Deborah Roberts added a happy birthday message too.

Tanita responded to her famous dad and commented: "Love you," and a string of red heart emojis.

Michael's post was uploaded during his time off GMA. The TV star has been absent from the ABC daytime show all week due to other commitments.

Michael celebrated daughter Tanita's birthday

The dad-of-four isn't the only one missing from the show this week either, as Robin Roberts has also been off, leaving their co-anchor George Stephanopoulos holding the fort alongside Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

Away from work, Michael enjoys nothing more than spending time with his children and beloved pet dog Enzo.

Michael is a father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins. He is also stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who he has a close bond with.

Michael has four grown children - also pictured with his late father

He shares his twins with ex-wife, Jean Strahan.

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side with his youngest children.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

