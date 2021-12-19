Michael Strahan opens the doors into his Manhattan home – complete with spacious garden The Good Morning America star has a gorgeous home in New York

Michael Strahan has shared a new glimpse inside his New York property – and it looks like a hotel.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram over the weekend to post a photo from inside his spacious living room, which features floor-to-ceiling windows looking out into the garden.

Michael's living room has a grey colour theme and boasts lots of natural light. There are also decorative plants around the room.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan surprised live on air by co-stars

The TV star is lucky enough to have some outside space in New York, and enjoys nothing more than sitting outside for breakfast in the warmer weather.

The former footballer's home is situated in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and he likes the fact that he can go about his day without being noticed.

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

Michael Strahan shared a glimpse inside his incredible family home in New York

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

Michael's home is close to the Good Morning America studios, making it a perfect location for him.

The GMA star inside his living room

He lives with his dog Enzo and is often visited by his children, with his youngest two splitting their time between his home and their mom's. Michael is a dad to children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

He is also stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who he has a close bond with. The sportsman is also dad to 17-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia, who he shares with ex-wife Jean Strahan.

He previously opened up about his close bond with his children in an interview with People magazine. The proud father said of raising his children and co-parenting with their moms: "I think a lot of times when you split, people assume that the mother is supposed to take responsibility for the kids.

Michael's home is incredibly stylish

"But from day one, it was very important for me to be active, to be a part of their life.

"I was constantly on planes and phones. And it's very hard – of course it's hard with them being in Germany. But one thing I learned is, you make time for what you want to make time for."

